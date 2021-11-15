The Fresno State Bulldogs got back in the win column on Nov. 13 with a 34-7 victory over the New Mexico Lobos. It was senior day for the Bulldogs as the seniors were honored before the game. One of the seniors, Ronnie Rivers, became the Bulldogs all-time leader in rushing touchdowns, scoring his 40th of his career in the win.
“What a difference a week makes, huh? It feels good to be sitting here seeing these guys talking about the game and the excitement they have. I'm just proud of the seniors. I loved the energy, I loved the vibe I was getting, especially the second half of the week from Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday,” said Kalen DeBoer, Fresno State head coach. “I thought our pregame vibe and the excitement were special. Probably the only thing I was concerned about was the emotions I saw from the seniors when they were getting introduced and coming down the ramp. I could see how important this place is to them. I know that's the type of guys we have on this football team. There were a lot more tears shed than I even imagined. It felt like once they kicked off the ball, they were able to put that to the side and play football the way they know how to do. I am super proud of these guys and the way they played tonight.”
The Bulldogs held a 24-0 lead at halftime and were never challenged. Rivers started the scoring for the Bulldogs with a four-yard touchdown run. This gave the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead after the first quarter. Rivers ended the game with 75 yards rushing.
"It's an amazing feeling, just being able to share that with the teammates I have out there. Of course, none of this is possible without them,” Rivers said after breaking the all-time rushing touchdown record. “So just being able to share this moment with my teammates, my family and everybody that came to support us. It's a great feeling."
Fresno State scored three times in the second quarter, on a 23-yard touchdown pass from Jake Haener to Raymond Pauwels, a 21-yard pass from Haener to Josh Kelly and a 51-yard field goal from Cesar Silva.
Silva connected on another field goal to start the third quarter that extended the lead to 27-0. New Mexico finally scored with 7:45 left in the third quarter, before Haener connected with Jordan Mims on a four-yard touchdown pass to make it 34-7.
Mims led the Bulldogs with 103 yards receiving, while Kelly had six receptions for 76 yards.
Malachi Langley led Fresno State on defense with seven tackles, while Hanford native Tyler Mello had four tackles.
Haener finished the game 24-for-31 for 300 yards and three touchdowns.
For senior Kevin Atkins, playing in his final home game as a Bulldog was an experience he won’t forget.
“It's a bittersweet journey. I know football's not over for me, and I know this season's not over. We've still got steps to take but after our last game, whenever that may be, I will never play another game in this stadium, so you know that kind of broke my heart to know I won't have another game here,” Atkins said. “This is really a special place. When you first get here, and they tell you that you don't believe it until you play here. I think that just knowing that that comes to an end really broke my heart.”
The Bulldogs have a bye week before ending the regular season on Thursday, Nov. 25 against San Jose State in San Jose.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.