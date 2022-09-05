fresno state
Nikko Remigio, Fresno State receiver, had an impressive debut for the Bulldogs with nine receptions for 100 yards and one rushing touchdown. 
 Sal Velazquez/Contributed

The Fresno State Bulldogs opened a mush anticipated 2022 season on Sept. 1 with a 35-7 victory over Cal Poly in front of over 36,000 fans at Valley Children's Stadium in Fresno.

Quarterback Jake Haener led the Bulldogs throwing for 377 yards and two touchdowns. Nikko Remigio, who made his debut at receiver for the Bulldogs after transferring from Cal, showed his explosiveness recording nine catches for 100 yards. He had one rushing touchdown. He also brought the crowd to its feet hurdling defender’s multiple times. Jalen Moreno-Cropper finished the game with seven catches for 63 yards.  

Bulldogs’ running back Jordan Mims led the ground game with 15 carries for 75 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught one touchdown pass.

Recommended for you