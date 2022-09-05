The Fresno State Bulldogs opened a mush anticipated 2022 season on Sept. 1 with a 35-7 victory over Cal Poly in front of over 36,000 fans at Valley Children's Stadium in Fresno.
Quarterback Jake Haener led the Bulldogs throwing for 377 yards and two touchdowns. Nikko Remigio, who made his debut at receiver for the Bulldogs after transferring from Cal, showed his explosiveness recording nine catches for 100 yards. He had one rushing touchdown. He also brought the crowd to its feet hurdling defender’s multiple times. Jalen Moreno-Cropper finished the game with seven catches for 63 yards.
Bulldogs’ running back Jordan Mims led the ground game with 15 carries for 75 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught one touchdown pass.
Senior Evan Williams led the Fresno State offense recording eight tackles, while sophomore linebacker Malachi Langley added seven tackles.
“I thought we performed pretty well at times, but we had too many penalties. We have to learn how to keep the grind on,” said Jeff Tedord, Fresno State head coach. “We put ourselves in bad situations and gave them plays. Those are discipline plays and we have to improve. I want to give Cal Poly credit. They played really well.”
The Bulldogs return to the field on Saturday, Sept. 10 hosting the Oregon State Beavers at Valley Children's Stadium.
In the win over Mustangs on Sept. 1, the Bulldogs jumped out to a 21-0 lead after the first quarter. Mims had two one-yard touchdown runs, while Remigio added a 13-yard touchdown run.
Cal Poly scored in the second quarter to cut the lead to 21-7. Haener connected with Mims in the third quarter on a 19-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 28-7 after three quarters. Senior tight end Raymond Pauwels was on the other end of Haener’s second touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to seal the game for the Bulldogs.
It was a group effort. We had a lot of newcomers step up. When you see guys take on those roles and make those plays in their first games, you just marvel,” Williams said. “As a whole, I think we did a good job of rallying to the ball. We focus on trying to be the hardest working defense in the country. That's what we take pride in and what we are trying to achieve every day.”
Tickets for the Oregon State game are still on sale and can be purchased at gobulldogs.com.