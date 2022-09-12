fresno state
Fresno State fell to 1-1 on the season after a 35-32 loss to Oregon State on September 10th at Valley Children's Stadium.  The Bulldpgs travel to play at No. 7 ranked USC on Saturday.  
 Chris Aguirre/Contributor

It came down to the final play of the game between the Fresno State Bulldogs and the Oregon State Beavers. With three seconds left, the ball on the two-yard line and the Bulldogs ahead 32-29 one stop would send a sold-out crowd at Valley Children’s Stadium home happy.

Oregon State quarterback Jack Colletto didn’t let that happen as he ran in a touchdown as time expired to give the Beavers a 35-32 win and silence the crowd.

It was a heartbreaking loss for the Bulldogs who fall to 1-1 on the season. They return to the field on Saturday, Sept. 17 against USC at The Coliseum in Los Angeles.

