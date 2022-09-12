It came down to the final play of the game between the Fresno State Bulldogs and the Oregon State Beavers. With three seconds left, the ball on the two-yard line and the Bulldogs ahead 32-29 one stop would send a sold-out crowd at Valley Children’s Stadium home happy.
Oregon State quarterback Jack Colletto didn’t let that happen as he ran in a touchdown as time expired to give the Beavers a 35-32 win and silence the crowd.
It was a heartbreaking loss for the Bulldogs who fall to 1-1 on the season. They return to the field on Saturday, Sept. 17 against USC at The Coliseum in Los Angeles.
The game was back and forth from the start. The Beavers took an early 7-0 lead after a Colletto touchdown run with five minutes left in the first quarter. The Bulldogs responded to tie the game at 7-7, after a 42-yard touchdown run from Jordan Mims.
Oregon State retook the lead with a touchdown run midway through the second quarter. Abraham Montano added two field goals for Fresno State in the second quarter to cut the Oregon State lead to 14-13 at halftime.
Another field goal by Montano with ten minutes to go in the third quarter gave the Bulldogs their first lead of the game at 16-14. They extended the lead to 23-14 with six minutes left in the third quarter after an 11-yard touchdown run from Mims.
Mims led the Bulldogs with 125 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Nikko Remigio had six receptions for 100 yards, while Josh Kelly added four catches for 95 yards. Jalen Moreno-Cropper had eight catches for 83 yards.
The Beavers didn’t go away. They scored a four-yard rushing touchdown on the ensuing possession to cut the Bulldogs lead to 23-21 entering the fourth quarter.
Montano added his fourth field goal early in the fourth quarter to extend the Fresno State lead to 26-21 with ten minutes left in the game.
“They were doing a good job in coverage, so we didn't force the ball and get a pick down there, so sometimes you have to do that in a hard-fought game,” said Jeff Tedford, Fresno State head coach. “We hit a couple of them and missed one early, and it would have worked out fine, but we were just one score away.”
Oregon State took a 29-26 lead with 1:50 seconds left in the game when Colletto connected with Chance Nolan on a 17-yard touchdown pass.
Now down by three points, the Bulldogs started their final possession of the game on their own 25-yard line needing to go 75 yards for a chance to win the game.
Jake Haener led the Bulldogs down the field in 45 seconds and connected with Erik Brook on a four-yard touchdown pass that gave the Bulldogs a 32-29 lead after a missed extra point. The crowd was in a frenzy as they felt victory in sight.
Haener finished the game with 360 yards passing, one touchdown and zero interceptions.
That is when the Beavers put together a 73-yard drive in 58 seconds to win the game.
For Fresno State, the loss was a disappointing result to a hard-fought game in a season with high expectations.
“It’s a tough loss. Whenever you go out and execute at a high level in a clutch drive and you give the team a little too much time, I’ve been on the winning side and I’ve now been on the losing side, so it’s not a fun feeling.” Haener said.