The Fresno State Bulldogs earned their 10th win of the season on December 18 with a 31-24 defeat of University of Texas-El Paso (UTEP) in the PUBG New Mexico Bowl.
Jordan Mims led the way for the Bulldogs rushing for 165 yards and two touchdowns, while also having 71 yards receiving and a touchdown. Jake Haener threw for 286 yards and a touchdown, while Jalen Cropper led the Bulldogs with nine catches for 72 yards.
Mims was named the New Mexico Bowl’s Offensive Most Valuable Player.
“This program is so special because of these players that are in front of me,” said Interim head coach Lee Marks. “We were able to finish the season the right way because of the seniors who bought in and showed leadership through adversity. We are bringing this trophy back to the Valley!”
The Bulldogs defense forced two turnovers and were led by Levell Baily who had a strip sack, in which he recovered the fumble. He finished with two sacks in the game. Elijah Gates who was named the defensive Most Valuable Player finished with seven tackles and one interception. Malachi Langley led the Bulldogs wit eight tackles.
Hanford native Tyler Mello saw plenty of playing time in the game and ended with one tackle.
Fresno State ends the season 10-3 overall.
