Taryn Irigoyen’s career as a member of the Fresno State Bulldogs softball team is officially underway. Irigoyen and the Bulldogs opened the season Feb. 11 in the 2022 Black and Gold Tournament in Orlando, Florida.
Irigoyen, a Kingsburg native, said that she is excited for her freshman year. She scored a run for the Bulldogs in their first game of the season, an 8-7 loss to Longwood University.
“I am so excited. At first there were nerves, but coach has prepared us so well and we are ready,” Irigoyen said. I am looking forward to it. I have been to a lot of tournament and college softball games but to finally be a part of it will be surreal.”
The Bulldogs opened the Black and Gold Tournament against Longwood University on Feb. 11. They then played the University of Georgia and the University of Central Florida on Feb. 12. They closed the tournament on Feb. 13 against Minnesota. The Bulldogs went 0-4 in the tournament.
Irigoyen had her first two at-bats during the tournament, striking out in each at bat.
Irigoyen is a 2021 graduate of Kingsburg High School where she helped lead the Vikings softball team to a Central Section Division III Championship in 2019. That game was played at Margie Wright Diamond, where she will play for the next four season.
For Irigoyen, suiting up for the Bulldogs is a dream come true, especially being from the Valley.
“I feel like a broken record. It is such a big deal playing here, we all grew up going to softball games and tailgating at games. Being here from the Valley it gets everybody fired up,” Irigoyen said. “Coming from smaller towns and everyone is supporting you and look froward to coming to games. Being from a small town it is a tight community, and everyone is a Bulldog fan and supports you and is excited to come and watch you play.”
Irigoyen said that her role on this year’s team is still a work in progress, but she said that she will just do what is best for the team.
“I feel like the season has a lot to say about what my role on the team will be,” Irigoyen said. “I do have to experience getting out there, but I am just going to try and do the job for the team.”
Irigoyen was a three-year varsity player for the Vikings, leading them to three Central Sequoia League championships. She was also a two-time All-CSL Team selection, and the 2021 Kingsburg High School Female Athlete of the Year. She was also a member of the Kingsburg High School soccer team and won three Central Section Championship as part of the team.
After the Bulldogs four-game slate in Orlando, they will return home to open their home schedule on Saturday, Feb. 19 when they begin a three-game series against UC Davis.
“They are saying we can have full capacity. I feel like ever since COVID happened it makes you appreciate the crowd more,” Irigoyen said. “I am excited to get back out there and feel the energy the crowd gives. I can’t wait to have them back there.”
Irigoyen said that representing her hometown of Kingsburg is something important for her.
“It is a big spotlight for little girls to look at. A lot of little girls from hometown look up to you notice you,” Irigoyen said. “I hope that they see that if you put work in and believe in yourself and never be satisfied you can do big things.”