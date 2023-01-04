Image[76].jpeg

Gerald H. Scheidt, 79, beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, friend, coach and regarded educator, passed away in Seattle, Washington on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. He was born Aug. 20, 1943 in Sanger, California to Anna Metzler Scheidt and Harry Scheidt. A Celebration of Life honoring Gerry will be held at the Kingsburg Little Theater, Kingsburg High School, at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.

In 1961 he married Diane Cope (Hearst) and together they had three children: Lance, Gina and Vincent. The passing of their son Vince in 2019 was an especially sad time for their family. Vincent had followed in his father’s footsteps, coaching basketball at KHS for many years.

In 1997, Gerry married Lauren Waits and they lived in Fresno for 30 years before relocating to Maple Valley, Washington. Lauren and Gerry enjoyed traveling, making a beautiful home, while also faithfully supporting the numerous activities and life/sporting events of their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In 1995, Gerald H. Scheidt, was inducted into the Reedley College Athletic Hall of Fame.

