Gerald H. Scheidt, 79, beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, friend, coach and regarded educator, passed away in Seattle, Washington on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. He was born Aug. 20, 1943 in Sanger, California to Anna Metzler Scheidt and Harry Scheidt. A Celebration of Life honoring Gerry will be held at the Kingsburg Little Theater, Kingsburg High School, at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.
In 1961 he married Diane Cope (Hearst) and together they had three children: Lance, Gina and Vincent. The passing of their son Vince in 2019 was an especially sad time for their family. Vincent had followed in his father’s footsteps, coaching basketball at KHS for many years.
In 1997, Gerry married Lauren Waits and they lived in Fresno for 30 years before relocating to Maple Valley, Washington. Lauren and Gerry enjoyed traveling, making a beautiful home, while also faithfully supporting the numerous activities and life/sporting events of their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Gerry was predeceased by his son Vincent, his brothers Tom and Don. He is survived by his wife Lauren, his children Lance (Sabrina) and daughters Lisa and Kayla; Gina Wallace (Scot) and son Jakob; Daughter-in-law Angela and children Cori (Andrew), Danny, Lindsay (James) and Skyler; Step children Allison Scott (Greg) and children Morgan, Maddie (Gary) and Mason; Bobby Waits (Sarah) and children Riley, Garet, Haley, Andrew and Luke; Great grandchildren Callum and Liam Campbell, and Makinley McGregor. Gerry is also survived by brother Bob Scheidt, sister Carol Stanlake, sister-in-law Sandra Scheidt, numerous nieces and nephews.
Gerry attended elementary and high school in Sanger, California. An outstanding and talented athlete, he excelled in football and baseball at Sanger High School. Gerry continued his education, playing football at Reedley College and Fresno State, where he received the Outstanding Lineman award in 1964.
Gerry’s teaching/coaching career began at Ceres High School and spanned thirty-three years. A popular and beloved teacher and football coach Gerry had many ‘wins’, including these highlghts: Reedley High School (1967 to 1973) where he helped lead the Pirates to WYL Championships in 1971 and 1972; Kingsburg High School (1973-1980) where he led the Vikings to an undefeated Central Sequoia League Championship in 1974, and the 1977 Sierra Sequoia League Football Valley Championship. He finished his coaching career at Reedley College (1981-1989). After his career as “coach,” his outgoing and friendly personality led him into agricultural fruit sales from 1981 until his retirement in 2011. In 1995 he was inducted into the Reedley College Athletic Hall of Fame.
“Coach Scheidt was larger than life and taught us many life lessons. We learned you must work hard if you want to succeed in football and in life. He was a mentor to all who knew him. He loved what he did and did what he loved. He will be missed and remembered as a great man and friend,” Cam Hayes, Kingsburg resident, Viking teammember and Center of the 1974 KHS Championship Football team.