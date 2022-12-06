The Selma High Bears wrestling teams will look for big things in 2022. With the season underway, The Enterprise-Recorder caught up with Selma Bears head coach Jose Mendoza about what he expects this season.
Question: Can you tell me a little but about the team this season?
Answer: I have a very young team. One of my goals was to try to get as many kids as possible this year. Last year numbers were light, so I really wanted to get a big group going this year. This season I believe I should have a few kids that will break out. Last year we missed a lot stuff due to COVID, so with COVID restrictions no longer being a factor I believe having a true full season will be the difference come post season.
Question: Who are some returnees or impact players you have on the team this season?
Answer: On the girls side we have our returning State Champion Arieana Arias she will be looking to make a statement by looking to repeat this year. Also, Marina Hernandez is returning she was our lone section Champion as a sophomore. She currently ranked 10th in that state. We also have a couple sophomores that should make some noise.
On the boys side we have Damian Alvarez. Damian is our returning state placer, he finished 7th as a sophomore last season. He will be looking to reach the top of the podium this year. Also returning I have Malachi Carrasco he was a state qualifier as a sophomore last season. I also have a few guys that I believe are under the radar that should be capable of making some noise this year.
Question: Who are some newcomers that should have an impact?
Answer: On the girls side I believe Juliana Alvarez should be able to make an impact she’s been with the club for a while and is a freshman this year. On the boys side I have a ton of beginners and guys eager to learn, so it’s hard to say if any of them will make an immediate impact but the goal is for them to stick with it grow into the best wrestlers they can be.
Question: What are the expectations for the team this season?
Answer: The expectation as always is to be state champions. That is always the goal, but for the immediate season I want this team to make some noise. We are going into our first full season since 2020 and I believe that the kids on this team are capable of a lot. There’s a lot of new faces and names that I hope will be remembered long after.
Question: Anything else you'd like to add?
Answer: I’m really looking forward to this season last year was definitely an interesting season with COVID restrictions and injuries. There was a lot of different things that we had to deal with. This year as my second year as head coach I look forward to seeing what the team is capable of with a full regular season.