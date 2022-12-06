The Selma High Bears wrestling teams will look for big things in 2022. With the season underway, The Enterprise-Recorder caught up with Selma Bears head coach Jose Mendoza about what he expects this season.

Question: Can you tell me a little but about the team this season?

Answer: I have a very young team. One of my goals was to try to get as many kids as possible this year. Last year numbers were light, so I really wanted to get a big group going this year.  This season I believe I should have a few kids that will break out. Last year we missed a lot stuff due to COVID, so with COVID restrictions no longer being a factor I believe having a true full season will be the difference come post season.

