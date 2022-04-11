After winning nine of their last 12 games, the Selma Bears softball team are in position to make another run at a Central Section Championship appearance.
The Bears are currently 8-6-1 overall and 4-0 in the Central Sequoia League, tied for first place with Kingsburg.
Selma is coming off a 4-1 win over Hanford West on April 4 and an 8-0 win over Immanuel High on April 5. Both games were played at Duran Diamond at Selma High School.
In the win over Hanford West, Gaby Zapata led the way for the Bears with two RBIs, while also earning the win on the mound. Zapata pitched a complete game, allowing just one run and striking out nine batters. Sophia Roque had one RBI. Dement and Jadyn Hurtado also each had a hit in the game for the Bears.
Zapata also led the way for the Bears in their win over Immanuel. She had four RBIs and picked up the win on the mound. In just six games played, as of April 9, Zapata already has eight RBIs.
Hurtado, Roque and Annie Madrigal each had one RBI in the win. Hurtado went 2-for-4 from the plate, while Roque was 1-for 2 and scored two runs. Dement was 3-for-4 and scored three runs. She also had three stolen bases. Lyla Tapia went 2-for-4 from the plate and had a run scored. Rose Flores also scored a run in the game. Elissa Olea also had one hit.
The Bears competed in the Clovis Easter Classic tournament on April 9 and April 11 at the Buchanan High Softball Complex in Clovis. The Bears opened the tournament with a 7-1 loss to Central High, then defeated Redwood High 2-1. Both games were played on April 9.
In the Bears win against Redwood, Khamara Dement had a home run in the first inning to give the Bears an early 1-0 lead. Redwood responded with a run in the top of the fourth inning to tie the game.
Dement leads the team in home runs with seven home runs while also leading the team with 22 RBIs this season. The sophomore is batting nearly .500. She also has four doubles and two triples this season. She also has 10 stolen bases this season as of April 9.
Selma won the game when Roque had a walk off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Bears the victory.
Selma High played Hanford High on Monday, April 11 in the semifinals of the consolation side of the bracket. No score was available at presstime.
The Bears return to the diamond on Tuesday, April 19 against Kingsburg High in a showdown for first place in the CSL in Kingsburg. They then will begin the second round of CSL play on Tuesday, April 26 hosting Dinuba High.