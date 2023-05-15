The Selma High Bears softball team earned the No. 12 seed in the Division II Playoffs and traveled to face No. 5 seed Lompoc High on May 16. No score was available at presstime.
A win and the Bears would face the winner of No. 4 seed Madera and No. 13 seed Arroyo Grande. The second round of the playoffs will be played on Thursday, May 18.
The Bears (12-9-1 overall and 6-2) are coming off a 3-2 win over Kingsburg High on May 12 in Selma. No stats were available for the win.
Selma High defeated Sierra Pacific High on May 9 in Selma. Elissa Olea led the way for the Bears with three RBIs. Emma Galaviz, Khamara Dement and Marina Hernandez each had two RBIs. Sophia Roque and Moriah Preciado finished with one RBI each.
The Selma Bears baseball team earned the No. 12 seed in the Division IV playoffs and will travel to play No. 5 seed Madera on Wednesday, May 17 in Madera.
The Bears are coming off a 3-1 win over Immanuel on May 10 and a 7-6 loss to Immanuel High on May 12. In the win over Immanuel on May 10, Drew Cerda led the way with two RBIs, while Matheo Roque finished with one. Cerda also earned the win on the mound throwing a complete game and having 10 strikeouts.
In the loss to Immanuel on May 12, Aidan Alverado had a home run and two RBIs. Adam Ornelas, Miguel Alvarado, Joshua Montoya and Jacob Hernandez each finished with one RBI.
With a win over Madera on May 17, the Bears would play the winner on the No. 4 seed Hoover High and No. 13 seed Exeter High. The second round of the playoffs will be played on Friday, May 19.