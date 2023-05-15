The Selma High Bears softball team earned the No. 12 seed in the Division II Playoffs and traveled to face No. 5 seed Lompoc High on May 16. No score was available at presstime.

A win and the Bears would face the winner of No. 4 seed Madera and No. 13 seed Arroyo Grande. The second round of the playoffs will be played on Thursday, May 18.

The Bears (12-9-1 overall and 6-2) are coming off a 3-2 win over Kingsburg High on May 12 in Selma. No stats were available for the win.

