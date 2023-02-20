The Selma High Bears boys and girls soccer teams advanced to the semifinals of the Central Section Playoffs.

The Bears boys soccer team, the No. 11 seed in the Division III playoffs, defeated No. 6 seed Mendota in the first round of the playoffs on February in Mendota. The games was tied 3-3 after regulation and overtime, before the Bears won 5-4 in a shootout.

Selma then advanced to the semifinals of the playoffs with a 2-1 win over No. 2 seed Porterville High on Feb. 16 in Porterville.

