The Selma High Bears boys and girls soccer teams advanced to the semifinals of the Central Section Playoffs.
The Bears boys soccer team, the No. 11 seed in the Division III playoffs, defeated No. 6 seed Mendota in the first round of the playoffs on February in Mendota. The games was tied 3-3 after regulation and overtime, before the Bears won 5-4 in a shootout.
Selma then advanced to the semifinals of the playoffs with a 2-1 win over No. 2 seed Porterville High on Feb. 16 in Porterville.
The Bears played the No. 2 seed McLane High Highlanders on Feb. 21 in Fresno. No score was available at presstime.
Selma High’s girls soccer team opened the Division V playoffs with a 1-0 win over Hoover High on Feb. 15 in Selma.
The No. 4 seed Bears then defeated No. 12 seed Fresno High on Feb. 17 in Selma. No stats were available.
The Bears advance to the semifinals where they will travel to face the No. 1 seed Mira Monte High School.
The Selma Bears girls basketball teams season came to an end on February 14 with a 45-37 loss to Cabrillo High.
The No. 9 seed Bears fell to the No. 8 seed Conquistadors in the first round of the Division IV playoffs.
The Bears end their season with a 13-13 record.
The No. 6 seed Bears fell to the No. 11 seed Central High Grizzlies 68-56 on Feb. 15 in the first round of the Division II playoffs.
Selma held a 21-20 lead after one quarter of play before Central High took the lead at halftime 36-30. The Grizzlies were able to hold off the Bears to earn the win.
Selma ends the season with an over record of 20-8.
The Selma High Bears baseball team fell to 0-2 on the young season following a 13-12 loss to Reedley High on Feb. 14 in Selma.
Matt Mora went 1-for-2 with four RBIs, while Miguel Alvarado had two RBIs. Ray Cruz went 2-for-4 with two runs scored.
The Bears will host the Dinuba Emperors on Wednesday, Feb. 22 in the first game of the Central Valley Diamond Classic. They then will play at Chowchilla on Saturday, Feb. 25, before returning home to play Golden West High on Wednesday, March 1.
The Selma High Bears softball team opened the season with a 11-1 loss to Clovis East High on Feb. 14 in Clovis.
The Bears return to the field on Friday, Feb. 24 against Orange Cove High in the first day of the Titan Invitational.
They then will play Tulare Western and Monache on Saturday, Feb. 25 on the final day of the Titan Invitational.