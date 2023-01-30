With the month of February now upon us, Selma High School has released its spring schedules with games beginning next week.
The Selma High Bears softball team will begin heir quest for a Central Section title on Tuesday, Feb. 7 when they travel to face the Washington Union Panthers in Easton. The Bears will play all the month of February and most of the month of March on the road. Their stadium is having improvements done.
After the Bears play the Panthers, they will then travel to play Clovis East High School on Feb. 14 in Clovis. They will also have non-league matchups against Monache High, Bullard High, Tulare Western, McLane, Mt. Whitney and Dinuba. They will also compete in the Orange Cover Invite Feb. 23 to Feb. 25 and the Clovis Spring Tournament April 3 and 4.
The Bears will host Golden West High School on Thursday, March 23 in their first home game of the season. It will be a game under the lights as the Bears softball field is having lights put in. They then will host Redwood High on March 28.
Selma High will open Tri-County Conference play on April 12 against Kerman High School.
The Selma High Bears baseball team will open their 2023 season on Friday, Feb. 10 against Minarets High School in Minarets. They then will open their home slate of games on Tuesday, Feb. 14 against Reedley High School in Selma.
The Bears have non-league games against Dinuba High, Chowchilla, Golden West, Sanger West and Fowler High. All those games will be part of the Central Valley Diamond Classic. They also will play games against Pioneer Valley High (Santa Maria) in Selma. They will also play Kerman High in a non-league game. The Selma Greater Kiwanis Classic will be held April 3 to April 5 in Selma.
The Bears then will open TCC play on March 17 against Hanford West High School.
The Selma High Boys tennis team will open their 2023 season on Friday, Feb. 10 against Sanger West High in Selma. They then will host Fresno High on Feb. 14, before hosting Madera South on Feb. 16. They open league play on Feb. 28 against Washington Union in Selma.
The Selma High track and field team will open their 2023 season on Saturday, Feb. 25 competing in the Central Valley Relays in Dinuba. They then will compete in the Kings County meet on March 3, before competing in the Central Valley Christian Invitational on March 11.
The Selma High Bears swim team will open their 2023 season on Feb. 21 in a Tri Meet with Sierra Pacific and Monache at Monache High School in Porterville. The Bears will compete in numerous other meets before hosting their first of two meets on the season April 12 against CVC and Sierra Pacific.