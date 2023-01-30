With the month of February now upon us, Selma High School has released its spring schedules with games beginning next week.

Selma Softball

The Selma High Bears softball team will begin heir quest for a Central Section title on Tuesday, Feb. 7 when they travel to face the Washington Union Panthers in Easton. The Bears will play all the month of February and most of the month of March on the road. Their stadium is having improvements done.

