The Selma High Bears continued their hot play with a Tri-County Conference opening 87-64 win over Immanuel High School on Jan. 11 in Selma.
Nic Esparza led the Bears with 29 points. Luke Machnik and Javon Hicks each added 22 points.
They then defeated Exeter High 75-36 and Independence High 68-53 in non-league games to move to 15-3 overall.
No stats were available for the win over Exter. The Bears defeated Independence on Jan. 14 in the Edison MLK Showcase held at Edison High. Esparza led the way for the Bears with 24 points, while Machnik added 16 points. Hicks finished with 12 points.
Selma returned to TCC play against Sierra Pacific High on Tuesday, Jan. 17 in Hanford. No score was available at presstime.
They then will play Hanford West High on Thursday, Jan. 19 in Hanford. They will play Chavez High on Saturday, Jan. 21 in the The Road to Selland Showcase at Fresno Christian High School.
The Selma High girls basketball team currently sits at 0-2 in the TCC after a 44-40 loss to Kerman High and a 75-36 loss to Sierra Pacific High.
The Bears will return to the court on Wednesday, Jan. 18 against Hanford West High in Selma. They then will host Central Valley Christian on Friday, Jan. 20.
The Selma Bears girls soccer team is 0-1-1 in the TCC following a 4-3 loss to Washington Union High on Jan. 11 in Easton and a 2-2 tie against Reedley High on Jan. 13.
The Bears will return to the field on Wednesday, Jan. 18 against Immanuel High in Selma. They then travel to Exter on Friday, Jan. 20.