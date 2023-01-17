The Selma High Bears continued their hot play with a Tri-County Conference opening 87-64 win over Immanuel High School on Jan. 11 in Selma.

Nic Esparza led the Bears with 29 points. Luke Machnik and Javon Hicks each added 22 points.

They then defeated Exeter High 75-36 and Independence High 68-53 in non-league games to move to 15-3 overall.

Recommended for you