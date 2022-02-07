Former Washington Union High School football coach Art Francis was named by Selma Unified School District trustees during closed session of the Monday, Jan. 24 board meeting.
Francis replaces Matt Logue as the head coach and physical education teacher at the high school. Ironically, Francis’ Washington Union football team faced Logue and the Bears in the 2019 Division IV Central Section championship game, won by the Bears.
“I am excited about being a new coach. The program is already in a good place. My goal is to continue to rise up with these young men,” Francis said. “The community is awesome, and it is a football community, and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”
Logue left to become the head coach at Sanger High School after spending seven years rebuilding the Selma High program. He helped lead the Bears to two Division IV Championships (2016 and 2019).
Francis attended Firebaugh High School and then attended Fresno State where he played football for the Bulldogs. After graduating, Coach Francis became a graduate assistant under Head Coach Jim Sweeney. After completing the graduate program at Fresno State, Coach Francis spent 21 years coaching football in Clovis Unified before taking the Head Coaching position at Washington Union. Most recently, he focused on strength and conditioning of multisport athletes at Clovis East High School.
Selma High School Athletic Director Randy Esraelian reports that Francis was nearly hired for the coaching job when Logue was eventually selected.
“We are eager to begin a new era of Selma High Football with Coach Francis. He brings a wealth of football knowledge and experience to our football program and his knowledge of strength and conditioning will benefit all our programs,” said Scott Pickle, Selma High Head Coach in a statement released by the school. “His passion and enthusiasm for the game of football is contagious. Our student-athletes are fortunate to have him as their head coach.”
Francis said he liked the small-town community aspect of Selma and that is one thing that led him to applying for the job.
“I have always thought I wanted to end up in smaller town and Selma was one town I identified. I knew that I wanted to take over a one-horse town, a town that had one high school,” Francis said. “I saw the community support for football and the athletes that are here, and it seemed like a great fit for me.”
Francis can’t wait to start his tenure as coach for the Bears and hopes to continue the success of the program.
“I want it to be a complete program that helps develop kids from elementary to 12th grade. I want it to a football program the town can be proud of,” Francis said. “More importantly, I want to help build athletes and students to be successful in life and develop in life. Have them learn the life lessons and become better people and learn accountability.”
