The Selma High Bears boys basketball team opened their 2022-2023 season with an 75-41 victory over Reedley High School on Nov. 15 in Reedley.
Nic Esparza led the way for the Bears with 19 points, while Luke Machnik finished with 18 points.
Selma traveled to Clovis on Nov. 19 to play the Clovis High School Cougars in the Clovis Tip-Off Challenge.
The Beats battled tough but fell to the Cougars 76-71 in overtime. Esparza led the Bears with 25 points, while Machnik added 20 points.
The Bears returned to the court on Nov. 22 against Mt. Whitney High School. No score was available at presstime. They then will play Sierra High School on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in Selma.
Selma will then plat Chowchilla High School on Tuesday, Nov. 29 in Chowchilla. Selma High is currently 1-1 this season.
The Bree Alvarez coaching era at Selma High School officially began on Nov. 14 when the Selma High Bears defeated Matilda Torres High School 39-22. They then defeated Chowchilla High School 49-9 on Nov. 15 in Chowchilla.
The Bears defeated Orange Cove High School 74-16 on Nov. 17. They traveled to Madera on November 22 to face Madera South High School. No score was available at presstime. The Bears are currently 3-0 on the season.
Selma will host the Selma Shoot-Out beginning Dec. 1 which will run through Dec 3.
The Selma Bears boys soccer team defeated Dinuba High School 2-1 on Nov. 1th in Selma to move to 1-0 on the season. The Bears hosted Fowler High School Nov. 22. No score was available at presstime. They then will play at Kingsburg High School on Wednesday, Nov. 30th.
The Selma Bears girls soccer team is currently 1-1 on the season following a 2-0 win over Orosi High School on Nov. 15 in Orosi and a 3-0 loss to Hanford High School on Nov. 17 in Selma. The Bears traveled to play at Fowler High School on Nov. 22. No score was available at presstime. They then will play at Kerman High School on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
The Bears defeated Orosi High School on Nov. 16 in Selma. America Ruiz and Lilliana Huerta each had one goal in the game to lead the Bears. Masielle Pantoja and Merlina Gutierrez each had one assist.
Selma High played Fowler High School on Nov. 22 in Fowler. No score was available at prestime. They then will play Kerman High School on Tuesday, Nov. 29 in Kerman.