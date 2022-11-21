The Selma High Bears boys basketball team opened their 2022-2023 season with an 75-41 victory over Reedley High School on Nov. 15 in Reedley.

Nic Esparza led the way for the Bears with 19 points, while Luke Machnik finished with 18 points.

Selma traveled to Clovis on Nov. 19 to play the Clovis High School Cougars in the Clovis Tip-Off Challenge.

