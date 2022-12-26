The Selma High Bears girls basketball team defeated Madera High School on Dec. 22 to win the Matilda Torres Holiday Invitational.
The Bears moved to 7-5 overall on the season. The Bears opened the tournament on Dec. 19 with a 55-22 win over Firebaugh High School. They then defeated Chowchilla High School 50-27 on Dec. 20. The Bears beat Madera South 42-38 in the semifinals of the tournament on Dec. 21. No score was available for the game against Madera on Dec. 22.
Chantel Rodriguez was named the tournament MVP. Reanna Garcia and Izy Gonzalez each received All Tournament Selections.