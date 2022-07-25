A new era for the Selma High Bears girls basketball team has started after the announced hiring of Brianna (Bree) Alvarez on July 21.
“I am ecstatic to lead a program that is Valley-grown and takes pride in developing our student-athletes in the classroom and playing court,” Alvarez said in a statemen released by Selma High. “I am proud to represent the Selma Community. Go Bears!”
Selma High will be Alvarez’s first head coaching job as she has spent the previous few seasons as an assistant coach at Fresno City College, Buchanan High School and Clovis High School.
She played at Fresno Pacific University, graduating in 2020. At FPU, she was named All PacWest Player in multiple seasons along with receiving Academic All PacWest Player honors. Additionally, she is a member of the distinguished 1,000-point club.
Alvarez said that College of Sequoias women’s basketball head coach Ray Alvarado instrumental in her applying for the position at Selma High.
“Coach Alvarado told me about the position and go apply for it. I did that and I felt very invited, very welcomed and Randy Esraelian (Selma High A.D.) welcomed me with open arms and brought me on and was excited to have me on,” Alvarez said. “The community of Selma, the staff of Selma it is a family-oriented school and is tight nit and that is something that drew me to the school.”
Esraelian ended the statement released by the school by saying: We are eager to begin a new era of Selma High Girls Basketball with Coach Alvarez.
Alvarez is a native of Lemoore and played at Lemoore High School where she was a three-time All-League selection and three-time team MVP. She averaged 16.8 points, 3.9 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 4.2 steals per game her final season at Lemoore in 2012.
Alvarez said that coming from a small town in Lemoore will help her in her coaching at Selma High School.
“I think that is what makes it unique when you have a community that is invested in one program, when you have the fan support, you have the community support and the staff support,” Alvarez said. “When the focus is on one program you build that culture. I enjoy the small-town feel, and I feel that it is a perfect fit.”
Alvarez said that she hopes to build a culture at Selma High School that will be one that the community will be proud of.
“It is going to be more about giving back to the community, giving back to the kids. I want to get student-athletes to see that females can lead,” Alvarez said. “I am bringing on a staff that has three other female coaches and to represent female leaders in that space is something that I am passionate about. Our philosophy will be hard work and grinding it out.”
The girls basketball season starts in the winter but Alvarez said that she hopes that the Selma community will come out and watch the teams evolution.
“I want us to be represented in the right way. I want us to do the right things and be very detailed oriented and very disciplined in out approach,” Alvarez said. “I also want us to be involved in our community. When I was at FPU, it was about servant leadership, and I hope to apply within the program. I hope the fans, parents and players are excited and I want them to know they are in good hands and their daughters are going to be taken care of. Let’s get it tolling.”