bree

A new era for the Selma High Bears girls basketball team has started after the announced hiring of Brianna (Bree) Alvarez on July 21.

 Contributed

A new era for the Selma High Bears girls basketball team has started after the announced hiring of Brianna (Bree) Alvarez on July 21.

“I am ecstatic to lead a program that is Valley-grown and takes pride in developing our student-athletes in the classroom and playing court,” Alvarez said in a statemen released by Selma High. “I am proud to represent the Selma Community. Go Bears!”

Selma High will be Alvarez’s first head coaching job as she has spent the previous few seasons as an assistant coach at Fresno City College, Buchanan High School and Clovis High School.

Recommended for you