The Selma Bears football team earned their first win of the season on Sept. 30, defeating the Sierra Pacific Golden Bears 27-24 in overtime at Staley Stadium in Selma.

“I thought the victory over Sierra Pacific was a great night for our team.  The week preparing for the game was the most focused the team has been all season,’” said Art Francis, Selma High head coach. “Defensively we did a good job using keys and triggering on plays.”

Drew Cerda led the way for the Bears with 23 carries for 168 yards and two touchdowns. Noah Dominguez finished the game with 17 carries for 53 yards and two touchdowns.

