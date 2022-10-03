The Selma Bears football team earned their first win of the season on Sept. 30, defeating the Sierra Pacific Golden Bears 27-24 in overtime at Staley Stadium in Selma.
“I thought the victory over Sierra Pacific was a great night for our team. The week preparing for the game was the most focused the team has been all season,’” said Art Francis, Selma High head coach. “Defensively we did a good job using keys and triggering on plays.”
Drew Cerda led the way for the Bears with 23 carries for 168 yards and two touchdowns. Noah Dominguez finished the game with 17 carries for 53 yards and two touchdowns.
The Bears are currently 1-5 overall. The Bears will host Central Valley Christian High School on Friday, Oct. 7 at Selma High School. CVC is 6-0 overall.
Coach Francis was happy of the play from Cerda, who is the primary running back for the Bears, but has been playing quarterback after an injury to the Bears starting quarterback back in week two of the season.
“Drew Cerda, who should be our primary running back continues to grow at his new role of starting quarterback. Our young offensive line is learning what varsity competition feels like and are developing as a unit,” Francis said. “Overall, I still see a great deal of things to improve, but it was nice for our team to be rewarded for their week of hard work with an overtime victory. While I hate the fact that we gave up a lead and were outscored in the second half, it is also nice for our kids to feel intense competition in an overtime game and come out victorious.”
Defensively, Selma was led by Ayden Valdez who finished the game with eight total tackles. Chris Calleres, Nathan Ramirez and Martin Ramirez each ended the game with five tackles. Dominguez and Joshua Rios each had one interception in the game. Elijah Douangdara added four tackles.
The Bears came out and scored early holding a 14-0 lead after one quarter of play against the Golden Bears. After the Golden Bears scored midway through the second quarter to cut the Bears lead to 14-7
Selma scored in the final minute of the first half to take a 21-7 lead at halftime. After neither team scored in the third quarter, Sierra Pacific scored two times in the fourth quarter, including a rushing touchdown by Zak Young with three minutes left in the game, to tie the game at 21. The Game went into overtime.
After Sierra Pacific kicked a field goal on their possession in overtime, the Bears scored a touchdown to earn the win. Coach Francis said the victory was a huge moral boost for the team.
“The student-athletes were extremely emotional with joy,” Francis said. “We have had some real tough struggles this season and the team has had to persevere through those struggles, so to get our first taste of victory was a great feeling for all of us.”
He said that going forward he hopes that the team continues to learn lessons that will help them be successful.
“We have a young team that is figuring out what it takes to be successful at the varsity football level,” Francis said. “As I do a better job getting our kids coached up with football technique and football knowledge our boys will respond and our team will continue to develop for the future.