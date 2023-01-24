The Selma Bears improved to 16-5 overall following a 71-58 win over Chavez High in the Road to Selland basketball showcase on Jan. 21 at Fresno Christian High in Fresno.

Javon Hicks led the way for the Bears with 18 points. 

The Bears were coming off back-to-back losses to Sierra Pacific and Hanford West Hugh in Tri-County Conference play. The Bears fell to Sierra Pacific High 74-54 on Jan. 17 in Hanford. They then fell to Hanford West High 63-54 in Hanford. No stats were available for the games.

