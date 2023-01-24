The Selma Bears improved to 16-5 overall following a 71-58 win over Chavez High in the Road to Selland basketball showcase on Jan. 21 at Fresno Christian High in Fresno.
Javon Hicks led the way for the Bears with 18 points.
The Bears were coming off back-to-back losses to Sierra Pacific and Hanford West Hugh in Tri-County Conference play. The Bears fell to Sierra Pacific High 74-54 on Jan. 17 in Hanford. They then fell to Hanford West High 63-54 in Hanford. No stats were available for the games.
Selma returns to the court on Wednesday, Jan. 25 against Kingsburg High in Selma. They then will play Immanuel High on Friday, Jan. 27 in Reedley.
The Selma High Bears girls basketball team sits at 1-2 in the TCC following a 48-46 win over Hanford West High on Jan. 18 in Selma. No stats were available at presstime.
The Bears returned to the court on Tuesday, Jan. 24 against Kingsburg High in Kingsburg. No score was available at presstime. They then will host Kerman High School on Thursday, Jan. 26 in Selma and play Arvin High School on Saturday, Jan. 28 in Arvin in a non-league matchup.
The Selma Bears girls soccer team is currently 1-1-1 in TCC play following a 4-1 win over Immanuel High on Jan, 18 and a 2-0 loss to Exeter High on Jan. 20 in Exeter. No stats were available for the games.
The Bears returned to the field on Tuesday, Jan. 24 against Hanford West High. No score was available at presstime. They then will play Washington Union on Thursday, Jan. 26 in Selma.