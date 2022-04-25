The Selma Bears softball team came from behind to defeat the Kingsburg Vikings softball team 6-4 and take sole possession of first place in the Central Sequoia League. The Bears were down 4-0 before scoring the final six runs to earn the win at Kingsburg High School.
Gaby Zapata and Sophia Roque led the way for Selma each finishing 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Khamara Dement and Bianca Estrada each ended the game with one RBI.
Elissa Olea earned the win on the mount pitching 3.2 innings allowing just one run and striking out five batters.
The win moves the Bears record to 9-7-1 overall and 5-0 in the CSL.
Kingsburg was led by Alyanna Gonzales who had two RBIs, while Carly Raven and LexyKay Paxton each finished the game with one RBI.
The Vikings are currently 10-11 overall and 4-1 in the CSL.
Selma returned to CSL play on April 26 hosting Dinuba High. No score was available at presstime. They then will play Hanford West High School on Friday, April 29, before returning home for a game against Exeter High on Tuesday, May 3. They will play at Immanuel High on Friday, May 6, before ending the regular season on Friday, May 13 against Kingsburg in Selma.
The Vikings rebounded with a dominant 18-6 victory over Immanuel High on April 21. The Vikings scored eight runs in the first inning to take a commanding early lead. After Immanuel scored five runs over the top of the second inning and third inning to cut the lead to 8-5.
Kingsburg scored 10 runs combined in the bottom of the third and fourth innings to end the game.
Gonzales led the Vikings with four RBIs. Harley Furlong and Chantel Diaz each had two RBIs, while Reygan Jones, Addy Murguia, Arysaa Rios and Gianna Garcia each ended the game with one RBI. Muguia also added two stolen bases.
Asia Allen earned the win on the mound, while Gonzales picked up the save.
They played Hanford West High on April 26. No score was available at presstime. They then will play Dinuba High School on Tuesday, May 3 in Kingsburg, before hosting Exeter High School on Tuesday, May 10. They end the regular season in Selma.
Baseball
The Kingsburg Vikings moved to 16-4-1 overall and 5-1 in the CSL following a 15-3 win over Selma High on April 20 in Selma. No stats were available for the Vikings, while Selma was led by Exodus Rodriguez and Miguel Alvarado who each had one RBI.
Kingsburg defeated Immanuel High 10-5 on April 22. Kingsburg scored eight runs in the top of the second inning to take control.
They hosted Hanford West on April 26. No score was available at presstime. They then will play a non-league game against Taft High School on Friday, April 29 in Taft. They will return to CSL play on Tuesday, May 3 against Dinuba High in Dinuba.
Selma played CVC om April 22. No stats were available at presstime. They returned to the field on April 26 against Dinuba. No stats were available at presstime. The then will host Hanford West High on Friday, April 29.