camila.jpg
Camila Barreno takes a shot during a recent game. 

 Norma Foster/COS Athletics

When College of the Sequoias' women's basketball team needed it most, Camila Barreno delivered.

The sophomore from Ambato, Ecuador, scored 14 of her team's 24 points in the fourth quarter to help the third-seeded Giants pull away from No. 19 San Mateo for a 73-54 victory in the second round of the Northern California Regional playoffs Feb. 25 at Porter Field House. It was Sequoias' 13th straight win.

The Giants (27-2) move on to one of four NorCal Regional finals, where they will host No. 6 San Francisco (24-4) at 5:30 p.m. March 4 in the first game of a doubleheader with Sequoias' men's team. The winner advances to the California Community College Athletic Association's State Final Eight tournament set for March 10-12 at West Hills College-Lemoore's Golden Eagle Arena.

