When College of the Sequoias' women's basketball team needed it most, Camila Barreno delivered.
The sophomore from Ambato, Ecuador, scored 14 of her team's 24 points in the fourth quarter to help the third-seeded Giants pull away from No. 19 San Mateo for a 73-54 victory in the second round of the Northern California Regional playoffs Feb. 25 at Porter Field House. It was Sequoias' 13th straight win.
The Giants (27-2) move on to one of four NorCal Regional finals, where they will host No. 6 San Francisco (24-4) at 5:30 p.m. March 4 in the first game of a doubleheader with Sequoias' men's team. The winner advances to the California Community College Athletic Association's State Final Eight tournament set for March 10-12 at West Hills College-Lemoore's Golden Eagle Arena.
Admission into Porter Field House, as set by the CCCAA, is $12 general and $8 for identified students, faculty and staff, seniors over 60 and children younger than 12. Doors open an hour prior to tip-off.
"It's a cliche, but survive and advance," Sequoias coach Ray Alvarado said. "We knew they were going to be a tough game because they played San Francisco well (a 60-52 loss on Feb. 10). When you have a team with nothing to lose, you know, and they got that bonus win on the road (a 36-33 upset of No. 14 Shasta in the first round), we knew it was going to be tough. I was proud of our team. We handled their zone (defense) a little bit after awhile, and hit some big shots. (Barreno) played really well. So hopefully we can just keep moving on."
Barreno sank all five of her shots during the fourth quarter, including four 3-pointers, and dished out three assists as Sequoias' broke open a score that had been close through two and a half quarters.
San Mateo (19-10) was within three points at 40-37 with 7 minutes and 30 seconds left in the third quarter.
"We figured, hey let's keep pushing, keep pushing cause we're going to wear them out," Alvarado said. "That's been our thing. We've got some fighters on this team and they hit some clutch shots. It seemed like everyone contributed to some degree, which is great for a playoff run. I'm very proud of the way they were resilient and fought through."
The Giants led 49-39 when Barreno took control of the fourth quarter.
Barreno made four 3-pointers and contributed two assists during a 19-8 fourth quarter-opening run that saw Sequoias expand a 10-point lead into a 21-point cushion at 68-47 with 2 minutes and 51 seconds left in the game. She had another basket and an assist as the Giants' lead grew to its largest margin at 25 points (73-48) with 1:47 remaining.
Barreno finished with a game co-leading 17 points, along with five rebounds, four assists and a steal.
"I just wanted to win. I love this team and I just wanted to keep going and get to state," Barreno said. "I couldn't have done it without the help of my teammates. They did what they needed to do and I had the chance to shoot the three's and make them."
Maria Dias (Lisbon, Portugal) also scored 17 points for the Giants, while adding eight rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals.
Sequoias received a dominant performance from Central Valley Conference Most Valuable Player Alana Roberts (Sierra Pacific-Hanford), who finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds, six steals, two blocks and an assist.
Also contributing for the Giants were Tiana Holland (Washington Union-Easton) with nine points, three rebounds and an assist; Geizzle Jones (Bullard-Fresno) with seven points, four assists, two rebounds, two blocks and two steals; Taylor Roth (Sanger) with six points and five rebounds; Hannah Kearnan (Redwood) with two points, two rebounds and an assist; Noura Aboutaleb (Charlotte, N.C.) with one points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal; and Maci Chavez (Kingsburg) with an assist.
"It was a tough game," Barreno said. "We weren't doing a real good job in the first half, but we pushed through. We always work as a team, and I think that's what got us the win.
"We have a really good chemistry and I think that is what is going to get us to the state championship."
Standing between Sequoias and a sixth trip to the state Final Eight in the past nine championship seasons is a San Francisco team that ran its winning streak to 16 straight with an 84-57 victory over No. 22 Lassen on Feb. 25. The Giants and Rams did not meet during the regular season, but then sixth-seeded Sequoias upset No. 3 San Francisco 88-73 on the road during the NorCal Regional finals last season en route to a state semifinals finish.
"They are good. Real good," Alvarado said of San Francisco, which was the champion of the Coast-North Conference. "It will be a tough matchup. But we're home and hopefully we can do what we did last year, except win at home rather than having to do it on the road."
The Giants captured the only state championship in program history in 1987.