Ivy Miller captured a bronze medal to highlight the performances of College of the Sequoias' athletes during the California Community College Athletic Association's State Track and Field Championships.

 COS Athletics

Shane Bagley and Ivy Miller captured bronze medals to highlight the performances of College of the Sequoias' athletes during the California Community College Athletic Association's State Track and Field Championships.

Bagley, a freshman from Lemoore High, finished third in the men's pole vault, while Miller, a freshman from Exeter, was third in the women's 400-meter hurdles on May 20 at Modesto Junior College.

Bagley and Miller were among 11 Giants who competed in the final event of the 2022-2023 CCCAA season.

