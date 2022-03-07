Jose Ramirez's quest to return to the top of the welterweight division started successfully on March 4 with a unanimous decision victory over Jose Pedraza.
Ramirez, an Avenal native, took control of the fight early and was able to hold off Pedraza in front of a raucous crowd at the Save Mart Center in Fresno. All three judges scored the bout
116-112.
“I was a little tense coming into this fight because of my last fight. Fighting at home, last minute, I got a little more tense than I thought I was going to be," Ramirez said. "I went out there and just boxed, had fun in there. I played it smart, used my jab, and I think I won more than eight rounds."
It was also the first time that Ramirez fought in Fresno in three years and when he walked to the ring with Mexican music playing, the fans in the arena gave him a loud ovation which he said motivated him.
“You heard the crowd, when I walked into that ring it really motivates me,” Ramirez said. “It feels like they really believe in me, and they see me as a champion, and I got to go out there and perform as their champion. It is always an honor to showcase my talent in the Central Valley.”
It was Ramirez's (27-1) first fight since a loss to Josh Taylor in a 140-pound welterweight unification bout in May.
Ramirez said that he is ready to get back on top of the mountain and get his titles back.
“Against anybody at 140, I’m going to go back, work and stay focused and stay active. That’s one thing that’s affected me these last couple of years. I’ve trained so many times for a little bit of fights. My inactivity, my discouragement throughout training camps, it really took a big toll on me," Ramirez said. "I’m ready to stay active and stay motivated. There’s a lot of really great fighters coming up to 140. There’s a lot of really good fighters at 140 right now."
The Top Rank Card had nine-bouts and saw Tulare's Richard Torrez Jr., a 2020 Olympic Silver Medalist, make his pro boxing debut.
Torrez, who battled Allen Melson in a scheduled six-round heavyweight bout, earned a second-round knockout to earn his first victory.
“I didn’t know what to expect. I wanted to make a good first impression, especially in front of my home fans," Torrez said. "They brought the energy, and I fed off the energy they gave me. The Central Valley is home, and I am proud to represent my people.”
The ovation that Torrez received when he walked to the ring is something that he said he would never forget.
“Did you see that crowd, that was insane. To be able to be in front of my hometown is unimaginable and I can’t believe that happened,” Torrez said. “That ovation the fans gave me, that will go down in history books as one of my favorite fights ever no matter what.”
Two other California natives, Karlos Balderas and Gabriel Flores, also took home victories. Balderas, a native of Santa Maria and a 2016 Olympian, defeated Aelio Mesquita by knockout in the second round.
Flores, a native of Stockton, earned a split decision victory over Abraham Montoya with one judge scoring the bout 95-95, while the other two judges gave Flores a 96-94 victory.