A Visalia native coaching on college football's biggest stage is returning to his roots May 5 as the featured speaker at College of the Sequoias' Football Clinic.

Ron Roberts, the defensive coordinator at NCAA Division I Auburn University of the mighty Southeastern Conference, will be the last of five speakers lined up by Giants coach Travis Burkett and staff.

Other speakers include former Sequoias head coach Al Branco, Fresno State quarterbacks coach Matt Wade, Clovis East High offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Colby Hunter and Liberty-Bakersfield head coach Bryan Nixon.

Tags

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

Recommended for you