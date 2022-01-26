PELLA — A tournament title and 4-0 mark by Central College's 149-pound wrestler Rob Areyano earned him the American Rivers Conference wrestler of the week honors Jan. 3 to Jan. 9.
Areyano, a former Selma High standout, won three of his four matches Jan. 8 in bonus-point fashion during the Central Under Armour Invitational. He pinned his first two opponents in the first period before registering an 18-9 major decision the semifinal. He was 14-7 winner in the title bout against the No. 1 ranked wrestler in the National Junior College Athletic Association, Deville Dentis of North Iowa Area Community College.
The senior is 13-2 on the season and currently on a 10-match winning streak. Areyano is a two-time all-conference performer for the Dutch, earning All-America recognition as a sophomore.
Areyano competed for Central College on Jan. 13 against Loras College.
He will return to the mat on Saturday, Jan. 22 when Central College faces Buena Vista College in Dubuque, Iowa.
