Coming off a semifinal’s appearance in the Division IV Playoffs and a Central Sequoia League Championship, the Selma Bears boys soccer team was well represented when the All-Central Sequoia League team was announced.
Bears’ Jayden Valdez was named the CSL Most Valuable Player, while Cesar Rocha was chosen as Goalkeeper of the Year. Head coach Ruben Zamora was named Co-Coach of the Year.
Pedro Rangel Edward Alvarado and Giovanny Segovia were each named to the All-CSL First Team. Selma ended the season with a 17-3-1 overall record and were 9-01 in the CSL.
Kingsburg’s Adan Duran was the lone Kingsburg representative on the All-CSL First Team. Hanford West’s Fabian Gutierrez was also named to the First Team.
Vikings continue hot start
The Kingsburg Vikings baseball team continued their fast start to the season with a 6-0 victory over the Sierra Pacific Golden Bears on March 9.
Holden Hirschkorn earned the win on the mound and had two RBIs. Garrett Perkins also had one RBI in the win.
The Vikings faced off against another undefeated team in the finals of the Central Valley Diamond Classic. The Vikings played Kerman High School (8-0) in the finals at Fowler High School.
Kerman scored one run in the third inning and held off Kingsburg to win 1-0 and be named champions of the Central Valley Diamond Classic.
The loss dropped the Vikings record to 7-1-1 on the season.
Kingsburg will put their perfect record on the line on March 15 against Lemoore High School. No score was available at presstime. They will then open Central Sequoia League play on Tuesday, March 22 against Immanuel High School at Kingsburg High School.
Selma High Softball
The Selma High softball team is now 1-4-1 on the season following a 5-2 win over Orange Cove High School on March 8 and a 4-2 loss to Bullard High School on March 10 in Bullard. No stats were available for either game.
The Bears hit the road on March 15 when they traveled to play Clovis West High School. No score was available at presstime. The Bears will then host McLane High School on Friday, march 18 at Duran Diamond.
Kingsburg softball
The Kingsburg softball team fell to 4-4 on the season following a 7-1 loss to Hanford High on March 8 and a 3-0 loss to Clovis East High School on March 10.
The Vikings returned to the diamond on March 15 against Bullard High School in Fresno. No score was available at presstime. The Vikings will then face Clovis North High School on Friday, March 18 at a neutral site.