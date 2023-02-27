After scoring seven runs in the second inning on Feb. 22, the Selma boys baseball team was hoping that would be enough for a victory.

It was.

Memories of a blown 10-0 lead over Reedley on Feb. 10 was still fresh on the minds of the Bears and their fans, but a sigh of relief washed over them when the final out was recorded in by the Bears (1-3) over the Emperors  (2-2).

