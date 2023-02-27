After scoring seven runs in the second inning on Feb. 22, the Selma boys baseball team was hoping that would be enough for a victory.
Memories of a blown 10-0 lead over Reedley on Feb. 10 was still fresh on the minds of the Bears and their fans, but a sigh of relief washed over them when the final out was recorded in by the Bears (1-3) over the Emperors (2-2).
It turned out to be the only action of the week for Selma, as a Saturday game at Chowchilla was rained out. No makeup date was announced.
Tristen Peña, who singled, was Dinuba’s only base runner in the first two innings but was stranded after Damien Orosco fouled out to catcher Matt Mora for the final out of the top of the second inning.
In the bottom of the second, Selma used two walks, a hit batter, a fielder’s choice and an error, a wild pitch and a passed ball, two more errors and three hits (singles by Ayden Valdez, Ray Cruz Ii and winning pitcher Miguel Alvarado) to score seven runs.
Dinuba tried to come back, scoring two in the fourth and three in the fifth, but ran out of outs. In fact, Dinuba had two on in the sixth when the rain at Allen Cropsey Diamond at Bobby Cox Field got heavier and caused umpires to call the game.
Both Selma and Dinuba were scheduled to resume play in the Central Valley Diamond Classic, weather permitting. Selma was scheduled to host Sanger West on March 1 while Dinuba -- who were scheduled to host Golden West on Monday night, Feb. 27 -- was matched with Reedley on March 1 before playing Chowchilla at Selma on Saturday, March 4 before the Sanger West and Selma game at 5 p.m.