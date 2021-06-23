Kolbi Adams of Selma was selected as the 2021 Dairy Princess for the California Milk Advisory Board's (CMAB) District 8. The virtual crowning took place on Friday, June 11, 2021.
Adams will represent District 8, which includes Fresno and Madera counties. As Dairy Princess, she will play an essential role in the CMAB's Communications Services team to help meet community relations objectives.
Kolbi is the daughter of Rick and Michelle Adams. She is a student at Fresno City College and plays for the Fresno City College Women’s Basketball team. She is a graduate of Hanford High School, where she played sports and competed on the FFA Dairy Cattle Judging team. She participated in FFA and 4-H and earned her State FFA Degree. She recently competed in the Western Classic in Hanford and the California State Holstein and Jersey Show with plans to continue showing her herd of dairy cattle for years to come. Her long-term career plan is to become a teacher and continue working on her dairy farm.
The Dairy Princess will attend a professional development and educational training focused on presentation skills, dairy knowledge and advocacy, social media, business etiquette, and leadership development.
California is the nation’s leading milk producer. It also produces more butter, ice cream and nonfat dry milk than any other state. The state is the second-largest producer of cheese and yogurt. Real California dairy products can be identified by the Real California Milk seal, which certifies that the products are made exclusively with milk produced on California dairy farms by California dairy farm families.
