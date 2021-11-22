The administrative staff for Selma Unified School District is looking to clear up what they say are misconceptions surrounding their new foggy day schedule.
According to Wayne Dixon, director of pupil services, the District has decided to go forward with a new schedule, which will be implemented effective Nov. 29.
“We are revising our foggy day schedule here at Selma Unified School District,” Dixon said. “And the way we operate currently with our schedule that’s [not] typical of other school districts and if we continue it will have a negative impact on the District, and also the educational opportunities for our students.”
Under the new schedule, students who ride the bus to school will be still be subject to the foggy day schedule. But students who live close enough to walk, drive, or be driven to their schools will be expected to arrive at the usual time. However, this has led to the misconception that SUSD was getting rid of the foggy day schedule altogether, and garnered more than a few calls from concerned parents.
Dixon said he wanted it to be clear the schedule wasn’t being done away with, despite being revised. He also said that parents should observe the fog outside their own homes to determine the safety of driving.
“We don’t want students — if it’s not safe for them to travel — we’re not wanting them to be traveling,” Dixon said. “So we’re asking parents, ‘when you go out, if it’s too foggy, wait until it’s safe to travel.’”
