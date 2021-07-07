Has the bombing stopped? Was the cease-fire announced? Can I get some sleep now?
Will the frightened pooch return home — or at least come out from under the bed?
When did we become a war zone every June and July? I understand The Fourth is a time for firecrackers, sparklers and other pyrotechnics at high schools, fairgrounds, baseball stadiums and front yards.
But when did we begin it all weeks before Independence Day?
As I write this, it is Sunday night, July 4, sometime around 10 p.m. Driving home from a multi-family cookout an hour ago, I witnessed about a dozen or more fireworks displays through South Fresno, Fowler and Selma.
Now, sitting at my desk in North Selma, I can hear the bombing continue. Boom! Boom! Boom!
On Saturday July 3 we watched fireworks lifted into the sky above Selma’s Staley Stadium and around the neighborhoods. I expected more of the same on the Fourth, but I had already had enough noise from a few weeks of nighttime blasts.
When did a patriotic tradition become a month-long, ear-bombarding nuisance? And why?
I remember years ago living in Tennessee, where they fill the skies with noise and sparkling color twice a year — July 4 and New Year’s Eve.
Winter was actually the safest time in East Tennessee, when the fireworks fell onto the snow and not on dry grass and as they often do in Central California.
Before you accuse me of being an old grouch (which I am sometimes), let me assure you that I love a fireworks display. The bigger the better, controlled in a stadium and with fire personnel standing by.
But why do we allow sidewalk bombers to keep us awake and scare our pets for a whole month?
If I ruled the world, there would be a moratorium on pyrotechnics from July 5 until the next July 3, when the booms and sparkles could begin again in Selma. That would give you all two whole days to bombard the neighborhood — safely and within a curfew.
If you think that is too restrictive, then give me a better solution that will allow working folks, kids and geezers to get some sleep.
Two days is enough bombing — OK, I’d give you three. But only if you’d stop at 10 p.m.
If I ruled the world.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.