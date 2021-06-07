SELMA — Selma’s downtown is adorned with colorful flags for the month of June, honoring LBGTQ Pride Month.
The rainbow-hued flags were installed June 1 on High Street, Second Street and at City Hall.
The Selma City Council voted unanimously in March to support the LBGTQ community, at the urging of Selma resident Leslie Nelson and her son Lance, a gay man who is attending Columbia University in New York.
During that meeting Mayor Scott Robertson praised Selma's "diversity, respect and inclusion" and said there should be "zero tolerance” for anti-gay slurs.
At the March meeting there were no public comments against the LBGTQ proclamation, unlike a City Council meeting in Kingsburg, whose council voted not to recognize LBGTQ Month.
President Joe Biden on June 1 issued a proclamation affirming June 2021 as LGBTQ Pride Month.
