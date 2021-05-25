On May 30, 2021, Senior Queen Brooke Machado and Junior Queen Aubrey Alves will be installed as the 2021-2022 Selma Portuguese Azorean Court and will reign over the annual Portuguese Festa celebration.
Joining Brooke will be attendants – Claire Machado and Julianna Colado – and joining Aubrey will be attendants Ali Thomas and Camdyn Reis.
The festivities take place at the Selma Portuguese Hall, located at Nebraska and Dockery Avenues, and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Rose Ave.
The annual celebration is held in memory of Queen St. Isabella of Portugal, who was known for her generosity toward the poor in her country. During a time of great famine, the queen used all of her funds to feed her people. Eventually the food was about to run out, and for Queen St. Isabella, only her crown remained as a symbol of her loyalty.
At Mass one morning the queen prayed to the Holy Spirit, “I will give my crown to the church if you will send me a miracle so my people will be relieved of their hunger.” When she left mass that day ships filled with wheat and corn sailed into the Lisbon harbor.
Portuguese communities around the world have celebrated her gratitude towards her people for more than 700 years, through the Festa do Espiritu Santo, or Festa of the Holy Spirit.
The celebration on May 30 will begin at the Selma Portuguese Azorean Association Hall. A parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. and proceed from the hall to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, where mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. by Father Raul Sanchez-Flores. Due to COVID-19 only the first 100 will be permitted into the church for mass and face masks are required.
After mass, those in the parade will march back to the hall where sopas lunch will be served to the public, followed by an auction. This will be the only feeding of sopas during the celebration. Facemasks are also required, and temperatures will be taken upon entrance as COVID safety guidelines will be followed.
At 6:30 p.m., everyone is welcome back to the S.P.A.A. Hall for the presentation of the queens., followed by the traditional Grand March at 7 p.m. Following the grand march, festivities will conclude with dancing until midnight.
Brooke is the daughter of Clarence Jr. and Katie Machado of Fowler, and the granddaughter of Clarence Sr. and Eva Machado of Fowler, Jeanette Tate of Fowler, and Oliver and Tara Vuori of Idaho. She is 17 and a junior at Selma High School. She is active in the school’s swimming and water polo programs. Her hobbies include, water polo, swimming for both the school swim team and Selma Aqua Bears, and spending time with family and friends.
Claire is also the daughter of Clarence Jr. and Katie Machado of Fowler, and the granddaughter of Clarence Sr. and Eva Machado of Fowler, Jeanette Tate of Fowler, and Oliver and Tara Vuori of Idaho. She is 19 and a freshman at UCLA majoring in Biology. Her hobbies include swimming, painting, and hanging out with family.
Julianna is the daughter of Jesus and Alma Colado of Selma and the granddaughter of Natalia Coronel of Selma and the late Adelmo Perez of Selma. She is 17 and a senior at Selma High School. She is active in the school’s swimming and water polo programs, as well as the Selma Aqua Bears. Her hobbies include coaching swimming during the summer, spending time with family and friends, and participating in community clubs and service. She will be attending UC Berkley in the fall.
Aubrey Alves is the daughter of Garrett Pendergast and Sydney Alves of Fowler. She is the granddaughter of Kimberly Alves of Kingsburg and the great granddaughter of Glenn and Kathy Alves of Fowler. Aubrey is 8 years old and in third grade at Lincoln Elementary. She enjoys riding her bike, swimming, playing with her cats, spending time with her family and friends, and going to the beach.
Ali Thomas is the daughter of Anna Thomas and Elliot Martinez of Clovis and the late Andrew Thomas. She is the granddaughter of Bobby and Annette Thomas of Riverdale, Juan and Aurelia Zuniga of Burrel and Rogelio and Leticia Martinez of Clovis. Ali is 7 years old and is in second grade at Riverview Elementary. She enjoys dinosaurs, building and inventing.
Camdyn Reis is the daughter of Richard and Natalie Reis of Selma. She is the granddaughter of Richard and Lisa Reis of Kingsburg, Yolanda Husband of Riverdale and Anita Alves of Selma. Camdyn is 6 years old and is in Kindergarten at Indianola Elementary. She enjoys swimming, reading, drawing, playing with her dogs, Axle and Kobe, and trips to the beach.
