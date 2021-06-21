Selma High School announced the hiring of Aileen Ramirez as the new head coach of the Selma High Bears volleyball team.
Ramirez played volleyball at Sunnyside High School for four years where she was as an outside hitter and helped lead the Wildcats to a North Yosemite League title.
After her time at Sunnyside High School. Ramirez went on to play as a defensive specialist for Chadron State College. There she received offensive player of the year and MVP awards, while also being selected First Team All-Conference.
Ramirez received a Bachelor’s Degree in Physical/Health Education and a Masters Degree in Educational Administration at Chadron State College. Currently, she is finishing her sixth year of teaching physical education at Abraham Lincoln Middle School where she coached Eighth grade volleyball for four years.
