It is never to early to talk football. The Selma High School Bears football teams 2021 schedule was recently released. Here are the games that the Bears will competing in beginning in August.
The Bears will open the 2021 season on Friday, Aug. 2 when they travel to face the Kerman High School Lions in Kerman. From there, the Bears will hold their home-opener on Friday, Aug. 27, when they host the Madera High Coyotes. This will be the first game that the community would be allowed to attend after a past season with COVID-19 restrictions.
Selma then will host Sunnyside High School on Friday, Sept. 3, before hitting the road for a game against Washington Union High School on Friday, Sept. 10 in Easton.
The Bears will welcome the Reedley High School Pirates on Friday, Sept. 17. Following a bye week, the Bears will return to action for back-to-back road games, against Hanford West Huskies on Friday, Oct. 1, and the Dinuba High School Emperors on Friday, Oct. 8 in Dinuba.
Selma will return home to continue Central Sequoia League action on Friday, Oct. 15 against Exeter High School. They then will travel to Visalia to play Central Valley Christian High on Friday, Oct. 22.
The final regular season game of the season will be played on Friday, Oct. 29, when the Bears host Kingsburg High School.
More fall schedules will be released in future weeks.
