It was a big week for five Selma High seniors this week, as first came graduation and then came a CIF softball quarterfinal win over the sixth-seeded Monanche Marauders on Thursday in Soma.
The final score was 7-6 .
The win lifted the Bears into a Tuesday afternoon home contest in the semi finals against Centennial High School of Bakersfield. The even numbered seeded teams advanced as the second, fourth, sixth and eighth teams lost Thursday.
Top seed Dinuba and No. 5 seed Tulare Western meet in the other semifinal Tuesday with the winners meeting at the home of the highest seed.
Outfielder Marissa Cerda led Selma’s attack Thursday with three hits. The Bears finished with five hits as a team, compared to 10 for Monache. Both teams had four errors.
‘We knew that pitcher was going to keep it kind of tight’, said a happy Selma head coach Chris Tapia after the game. "We want to jump on her early but it didn’t work out that way. I thought we really did a good job manufacturing runs today. We didn’t have that many load at-bats. But we found a way to scrape up runs. We had one inning where a couple of bunts got down, so we scored a few runs there.”
In the sixth inning, Tapia had instructed his infield to play back and give up the run.
"That didn’t actually get translated so that ground ball that got through was actually a positioning issue. I was really worried after that. But we got the outs and did what we needed to do," he said.
Designated player Bryton Loflin and outfielder Kailyn Castle hit solo home runs for Monache.
