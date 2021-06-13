After a longer-than-usual closed session, the city of Selma has a new interim city manager. The selection was made at at the June 6 city council special meeting.

Ralph Jimenez was announced as acting city manager and a separation agreement was reached  between the city and former city manager Teresa Gallavan.

On a related note, the City Council will soon have competition on Monday nights as Selma Unified School District's board will move their meetings to Mondays, effective June 29. The school board meetings will begin at 7 p.m. on Mondays instead off a 6 p.m. Tuesday start.

