The first team sport made its debut June 1, 1885 and was the American pastime. The Fresno Expositor reported, “A match game of base-ball was played at Kingsburg yesterday between the Kingsburg nine and a picked nine from Selma” “The Selma boys were vanquished, the score standing: Kingsburg 40; Selma 8.”
Despite the unsuccessful start, baseball seldom lacked popularity in Selma, and rare was the season that one or more teams weren’t formed representing Selma. Success for baseball was hard to judge due to the lack of recorded scores for early Selma games. In a March 30, 1886, game at Selma, the home nine defeated Fowler, 25-19 and the catcher Mr. Berry never “muffed a foul or third strike ball. Henry Berry loved baseball that he eventually ended up owning the Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Seals of the Pacific Coast League.
Selma High School won its first baseball pennant in 1914. Selma dropped baseball in the early 1920s, and softball became popular. In 1929, the Rose Avenue field installed lights and the Selma Lamplighter League opened softball play April 14, 1930 under leadership of H.H. Young, Elmer Basye, Herbert Brentlinger and Grady P. Hobson. (Do you remember those names?)
Selma High School baseball became very successful and over the next four decades, no other Selma High sport produced so many winners. Eleven baseball championships, including four valley titles were won under Coach Allen Cropsey, who joined the Selma High school faculty in 1957. On his teams in the late 1960s, pitcher Lloyd Allen hurled five no-hitters, including a perfect game for the Bears with an earned run average of 0.78 before pitching with several major league teams.
Youth baseball got its start on June 8, 1952, when Selma Little League played its first game. Its pitcher was Bobby Cox who went on to a pro ball career, which included major league coaching. The Little league team was coached by his father J.T. Cox and uncles Junior and Grover Cox- the team was sponsored by Jack Haley’s service station and pump dealer Dan Sharp.
Virginia May (Ginny) Busick, who had perhaps the finest career of any woman who played softball, got her start in Selma. She played for the Golden Diskers, coached by Herbert Brentlinger.
The Selma District Chamber of Commerce wishes to thank Randy McFarland for preserving the History of Selma in his “Biography of a California Community’s First 100 Years.”
