What is the American Legion?
The American Legion is the largest wartime veteran’s service organization, with nearly 2 million members and more than 12,000 posts in communities throughout America. The America Legion was established by the act of Congress in 1919. The Legion was instrumental in getting the original GI Bill through Congress and the creation of the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Today the American Legion is active throughout the United States, supporting current military personnel and veterans, sponsoring a variety of activities and events in local communities. The organization also pushes for the adoption of a constitutional amendment to prohibit desecration of the U.S. Flag.
So what about American Legion Selma Post 12 Unit?
The Selma Legion Post 12 was established as a corporation on August 9, 1922- almost 99 years ago. They are presently under the Command of Eliseo Zuniga, who has provided leadership for the group for several years. The Selma American Legion is responsible for the yearly services held on Memorial Day, honoring the brave men and women of all branches of the military who gave their lives during service to this Country. The Legion places hundreds of flags at the Selma Floral Cemetery and provides the program on that day. The Legion also recognizes all veterans on Veterans Day as well as give out flags on Flag. Day. The America Legion Selma Post 12 was instrumental in requesting and establishing the Veterans Plaza in Lincoln Park. The Legion also helps support the July 3rd Independence Day celebration in partnership with the City of Selma and the Selma Chamber of Commerce. They have provided financial assistance to many organizations throughout the community, helping with family support during the pandemic, providing financial support for youth programs and a variety of events throughout the year.
America Legion Selma Post 12's newest project
The Legion has been working on renewing the Veterans Plaza by placing monuments in the Lincoln Park Veterans Plaza. They will be unveiling three statues representing the branches of the military and individuals servings in those branches. The American Legion Selma Post 12 invites you to the unveiling of those monuments at 10 a.m. Saturday June 26, 2021 in Lincoln Park in downtown Selma. Let us support Selma’s appreciation for our Military Men and Women. The Selma District Chamber thanks all for their service to our Country and our Community!
