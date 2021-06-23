The Selma District Chamber of Commerce is a great place to work, and it gives us an opportunity to meet individuals that come in for information, directions and best part is to reunite with people we have not seen for a while. This week Louie Galvan come into the office to get a flag exchanged and we started to talk about some history of Selma. After some discussion, he said I needed to write about the Selma Golf Course. So here it is:
Golf began being played in Selma in the early 20th century, initially mostly men, on the few county golf courses. An effort was begun in April 1954 by a local committee to give Selma its own 18 hole golf course. Originally, an option was taken on 118 wooded, hilly acres at the north end of Thompson Avenue, but by early 1955 momentum moved away from that site and Selma golf course plans were shelved. Selma had to wait for its own links until August 17, 1962, when development of the Selma Valley Golf Course began between Rose and Nebraska Avenues, west of Bethel. The 18 hole “Selma Valley” course featured 3,391 yards of golf. Bob Baldock designed the facility. The Selma valley Golf Course opened in 1963. The course was widely used by people in Selma and the surrounding communities. A review written in 2011 read: “Played and the course has finally become non-playable. The gophers have taken over and the fairways need severe help. This was my favorite course to play.”
After approximately 48 years, Selma Valley Golf Course was no more. As you drive by the land today, you will see new almond trees planted where golf carts and players used to play one of their favorite past times.
CHAMBER NEWS; Selma will hold their Independence Day Celebration at the Selma High School Staley Stadium, Saturday, July 3, 2021. The American Legion Post 12, Selma District Chamber of Commerce, City of Selma and the Selma Unified School District sponsor the event. Contributors to the event are Sal’s Mexican Restaurant, California Water Service, Waste Management, New Hope Family Church, Selma Freeway Lanes, Martins Jewelers, Rosalinda’s Fine Mexican Cuisine, and the Selma Police Officers Association.
The Selma District Chamber of Commerce wishes to thank Randy McFarland for preserving the History of Selma in his “Biography of a California Community’s First 100 Years.”
