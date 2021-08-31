This article will be a little different from the others I have written. This one will not be about history, but present history. I am sharing a letter that I gave to my Board at their Aug. 13, 2021 meeting.
“There is time in each person’s life when chapters end and chapters begin. My chapter for the last eight years has been a wonderful part of my life. I have had the opportunity to serve my community and the people within it. It has been great-we have done some great things for Selma together. This is my letter to inform you that my chapter has ended and it is time for someone to come into the Selma District Chamber and lead it into to its new chapter. This is my official resignation as your Executive Director of the Selma District Chamber of Commerce. My official last date will be Dec. 31, 2021.
"I will not be dropping out of life, but will begin to write some of my unwritten chapters of my life’s book. I will continue to serve in any capacity God calls me, but the Chamber needs to be able to move to the next level and that cannot include me.
"I was born here and this has been my community — it has been a pleasure serving you as the Selma District Chamber of Commerce Executive Director. Thank you for the opportunity to work with each of you- you have not just been my amazing Board and Chamber members but my friends. I am committed to the Chamber and pledge my support during this time of transition.”
In the meantime, lots will be happening in Selma in the next few months. The Selma Parkin’ in the Park Car Show will be held September 18, 2021 at Lincoln Park. The Chamber will host a modified Raisin Days Sept. 24, 25 and 26, 2021. Our regular Raisin Festival will be held May 5- 8 2022. The first annual Rib Cook Off will be November 6, 2021 and we will end the year with our Christmas Parade and Santa’s Arrival Dec. 4, 2021.
Continue to support your Selma Chamber and the City of Selma.
