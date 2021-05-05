Have you ever woken up and wondered where the days have gone- well at the Chamber Office, we are beginning to experience life prior to COVID-19.
This past week we have focused on the annual Awards Banquet held at Legends on Friday evening April 30, 2021. Our last major event was held Feb. 26, 2020, we are ready to bring activities, and events back to Selma
We honored the 2020 Awards as well as the 2021 Awards so it was a great evening celebrating those individuals, organizations and business that have gone beyond the call of duty to make sure Selma is best.
The list of people who fall into these categories are numerous and so the selection committee always has a hard time narrowing down the award winners. It is with great pleasure that we announce the Winners of the categories for 2020 and 2021.
On behalf of the Selma District of Chamber and the Selma Community, We want to thank each of these business, organizations and individual who provide wonder service to Selma. Their efforts have helped make a difference. The Selma Chamber of Commerce also presented some extra recognition beyond our usual awards this year. The Chamber presented a word of thanks and an award to honor the memory of Dr. Stan Louie for his continuous service to Selma. The Selma Executive Director presented flowers to our outstanding volunteers, Virginia Lees, Debbie Daniel, Mary Allen as well as Mayra Lopez, Office Assistant, for their commitment to the Selma District Chamber of Commerce and the community.
2020
Junior Citizen of the Year: Chloe Mendoza
Business of the Year: Kings River Winery
Educator of the Year: Desiree McDougal
Distinguished Service to the Community: Jim Stephenson
Citizen of the Year: Karen Foster
2021
Junior Citizen of the Year: Asneet Gill, James Jensen
Business of the Year: Walmart
Educator of the Year: Desiree McDougal
Excellence in Agriculture: K & E Ranch
Distinguished Service to the Community: Selma Police Officers Association
Citizen of the Year: Una Tristan
On behalf of the Selma District of Chamber and the Selma Community, We want to thank each of these business, organizations and individual who provide wonder service to Selma. Their efforts have helped make a difference. The Selma Chamber of Commerce also presented some extra recognition beyond our usual awards this year. The Chamber presented a word of thanks and an award to honor the memory of Dr. Stan Louie for his continuous service to Selma. The Selma Executive Director presented flowers to our outstanding volunteers, Virginia Lees, Debbie Daniel, Mary Allen as well as Mayra Lopez, Office Assistant, for their commitment to the Selma District Chamber of Commerce and the community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.