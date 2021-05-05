bob allen.jpg

Bob Allen is the executive director of the Selma District Chamber of Commerce.

 Contributed

Have you ever woken up and wondered where the days have gone- well at the Chamber Office, we are beginning to experience life prior to COVID-19.

This past week we have focused on the annual Awards Banquet held at Legends on Friday evening April 30, 2021.  Our last major event was held Feb. 26, 2020, we are ready to bring activities, and events back to Selma

We honored the 2020 Awards as well as the 2021 Awards so it was a great evening celebrating those individuals, organizations and business that have gone beyond the call of duty to make sure Selma is best. 

The list of people who fall into these categories are numerous and so the selection committee always has a hard time narrowing down the award winners.  It is with great pleasure that we announce the Winners of the categories for 2020 and 2021.

On behalf of the Selma District of Chamber and the Selma Community, We want to thank each of these business, organizations and individual who provide wonder service to Selma.  Their efforts have helped make a difference. The Selma Chamber of Commerce also presented some extra recognition beyond our usual awards this year.  The Chamber presented  a word of thanks and an award to honor the memory of Dr. Stan Louie for his continuous service to Selma.  The Selma Executive Director presented flowers to our outstanding volunteers,   Virginia Lees, Debbie Daniel, Mary Allen as well as Mayra Lopez, Office Assistant, for their commitment to the Selma District Chamber of Commerce and the community.

2020

Junior Citizen of the Year: Chloe Mendoza

Business of the Year: Kings River Winery

Educator of the Year: Desiree McDougal

Distinguished Service to the Community: Jim Stephenson

Citizen of the Year: Karen Foster

2021                                     

Junior Citizen of the Year: Asneet Gill, James Jensen

Business of the Year: Walmart

Educator of the Year: Desiree McDougal

Excellence in Agriculture: K & E Ranch

Distinguished Service to the Community: Selma Police Officers Association

Citizen of the Year: Una Tristan

On behalf of the Selma District of Chamber and the Selma Community, We want to thank each of these business, organizations and individual who provide wonder service to Selma.  Their efforts have helped make a difference. The Selma Chamber of Commerce also presented some extra recognition beyond our usual awards this year.  The Chamber presented  a word of thanks and an award to honor the memory of Dr. Stan Louie for his continuous service to Selma.  The Selma Executive Director presented flowers to our outstanding volunteers,   Virginia Lees, Debbie Daniel, Mary Allen as well as Mayra Lopez, Office Assistant, for their commitment to the Selma District Chamber of Commerce and the community.

Bob Allen is the Executive Director of the Selma Chamber of Commerce.

Recommended for you

Load comments