With the regular seasons now over or almost compete, local youth baseball leagues are now concentrating on post-season tournaments.
The biggest of those tournaments is set for mid-July, as Kingsburg’s Safarjian Field will be the site of the Pacific Southwest Regional Cal Ripken 9-year-old tournament. Kingsburg won the 8-year-old Pacific Southwest Regional last year. But like this year, the tournament trail ends at the regional level.
This year’s tournament field on July 18-25 includes Kingsburg, the Central California champion, champions from Northern California and Southern California, three teams from Hawaii, two teams from Arizona, and one team each from North Utah, South Utah and Nevada.
The only other Pacific Southwest regional in the area is the 14 year old regional, scheduled for Hanford in late July.
Central California State Cal Ripken State tournaments will begin play Sunday at the Visalia Riverway Sports Complex. In pool play, Kingsburg will face Visalia Blue Sunday at 7:30 p.m. before a Monday 7:30 p.m. matchup with Hanford Blue and a 1 p.m. contest with Hanford Red on Wednesday.
Kingsburg’s 12-70 team joins 21 other teams. Kingsburg is in Pool E, facing Bullard at 2:30 pm Sunday and Northwest Bakersfield on Monday at 2:30 p.m.
Action in the 8, 9 and 11-70 divisions begin on Saturday, July 2. The 8-year-olds are in Bakersfield and will begin play on July 3 against Tri-City before a 9 a.m. matchup with Kerman While on July 4 and a 1 p.m. July 5 contest with Clovis.
The 9s will start July 3 in double elimination play with a 9 a.m. contest with Hanford in double elimination play.
The 11-70 team will play at the Northwest Bakersfield Baseball Complex and will face Sanger at 330 p.m. on July 3, Tulare at 11:30 a.m. on July 4 and Visalia Blue at 3:30 p.m. on July 5 in pool play.
Both Selma and Kingsburg Babe Ruth are finishing up regular season play this week and are scheduled to begin Central California State play on July 9. Tournament schedules have not been finalized.
District 10 Little League starts their District tournaments at Sunnyside Lone Star’s Bakman Field on Saturday. In the 12 year old division, Selma faces Madera National at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The winner faces River Park on Sunday with the loser playing again on Monday.
Selma has a bye in the first round of the 11-year-old tournament and is scheduled to face the winner of the Madera National and River Park contest on Thursday.
Selma’s major division champion Giants and the minor division champion Angels both reached the semifinals of the District 10 Tournament of Champions before losing on Friday. The Giants opened the tournament June 15 with an 8-3 victory over Reedley before falling at home to Madera National 4-1 on Friday night. The Angels won a wild 32-17 contest over Madera National on June 15 before being blanked by River Park 15-0 on Friday night.
For the second straight year, Selma is scheduled to host the Northern California Intermediate (12-70) State tournament on July 9-16. But unlike last year, the host city will not have a team entered in the tournament.