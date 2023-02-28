Creating quite the buzz

In this March 6, 2018 file photo, second-place finisher Ximena Encisco Villa from Bret Harte Elementary School, winner Chloe Arnold from Central Elementary School and third-place finisher Rachel Valdez from Bret Harte Elementary School pose for a photo at the first-grade competition of the 2018 Kings County Spelling Bee.

 Contributed by Leana Cantrell

The rules will have to be followed to the letter at the annual Kings County Spelling Bee.

The spelling bee, organized by the Kings County Office of Education, will kick off with first- and second-graders Tuesday. The bee continues through Friday, with two grades competing each day at 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Afternoon start times may vary, depending on how long the morning competitions run. 

“It’s a great way for the students to show off what skills they’ve been learning,” said Sheri Powers, KCOE educational services coordinator.

