The rules will have to be followed to the letter at the annual Kings County Spelling Bee.
The spelling bee, organized by the Kings County Office of Education, will kick off with first- and second-graders Tuesday. The bee continues through Friday, with two grades competing each day at 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Afternoon start times may vary, depending on how long the morning competitions run.
“It’s a great way for the students to show off what skills they’ve been learning,” said Sheri Powers, KCOE educational services coordinator.
The event will take place at the Lemoore High School Presentation Center, 101 E. Bush St., Lemoore.
The competition is made up of nearly 200 students from all public and private schools in Kings County who qualified for the county competition by winning a series of class, school and district spelling competitions.
Students will be given a word to spell and eliminations will occur on the first missed word until only the winner remains. First-, second- and third-place winners in each division will receive a trophy. Runners up will receive certificates of achievement. The seventh- and eighth-grade winners will earn a spot in the statewide spelling bee.
This will be the first live, in-person bee since 2020. The 2021 bee was canceled and the 2022 version was hosted digitally online, Powers said.
The San Joaquin County Office of Education coordinates the California State Spelling Bee Championship which is open to all 58 California counties. The State Spelling Bee will be held on Saturday, May 13 at the San Joaquin County Office of Education in Stockton.