Will America embrace Newsom’s gun plan? 5 things to know about his bid to change the US Constitution

  • Updated
Gov. Gavin Newsom addresses the media during a press conference

Gov. Gavin Newsom addresses the media during a press conference announcing new gun legislation targeting the state's public carry laws on Feb. 1, 2023. 

 

 
 Miguel Gutierrez Jr., CalMatters

For years, Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed law after law layering on bans, restrictions and limitations on guns in California, only to see those laws swatted down by conservative judges for violating the U.S. Constitution’s right to keep and bear arms.  

Now Newsom has a new idea: Change the Constitution itself.

Today the governor, who has become one of the country’s most outspoken advocates for tighter gun laws, proposed adding a 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution to place new age limits, background check requirements and mandatory waiting periods for gun purchasers. His proposed amendment would also ban the civilian ownership of so-called assault weapons.

This article was republished with permission from CalMatters. Read more of their coverage of California state government on CalMatters.org

