The Consolidated Mosquito Abatement District (District) has collected West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes from areas within the cities of Fresno, Clovis, Sanger, Reedley, Parlier and Selma.
“The increase in mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile virus, within the last month, is a concern. I urge everyone to protect themselves and their families from mosquito bites and to take steps to prevent the development of mosquitoes from around their homes,” says Katherine Ramirez, Science Education Coordinator Consolidated Mosquito Abatement District.
It is very important that residents avoid mosquito bites and stop mosquito development in their yards. The best way to avoid bites is by applying a U.S.EPA-registered insect repellent on exposed skin or wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors from dusk till dawn ( www.cdc.gov/westnile/prevention/). The best way to stop mosquito development is by dumping all water from any container at least once a week, this includes dumping and re-filling your pet’s water dish ( www.mosquitobuzz.net/mosquito-prevention).