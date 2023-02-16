Thousands of law enforcement officials from across the state gathered with area residents Thursday morning to honor Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr.

Carrasco, who was shot and killed in the line of duty on Tuesday, Jan. 31, was remembered as an enthusiastic and passionate law enforcer and a beloved and optimistic son and husband.

“He was a good man and now he’s a hero,” said Congressman Jim Costa (CA-21) in his eulogy at Fresno's Selland Arena.

Gonzalo Carrasco Funeral video

Law enforement vehicles file by Selland Arena in Fresno for the funeral of fallen Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. Thursday.

