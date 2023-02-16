Thousands of law enforcement officials from across the state gathered with area residents Thursday morning to honor Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr.
Carrasco, who was shot and killed in the line of duty on Tuesday, Jan. 31, was remembered as an enthusiastic and passionate law enforcer and a beloved and optimistic son and husband.
“He was a good man and now he’s a hero,” said Congressman Jim Costa (CA-21) in his eulogy at Fresno's Selland Arena.
Costa noted that Carrasco’s story was a familiar one in the Valley; one that was reflected in many of the thousands in attendance.
“He’s the proud son of farm workers,” Costa said. “He grew up from very humble beginnings in the community of Reedley. We know that story. So many of us here today reflect that story.”
The 24-year-old officer served with the Selma Police Department for two years and is survived by his pregnant girlfriend, parents, brothers, sisters and cousins. He was the first officer in the Selma Police Department’s more than 100-year history to be killed in the line of duty.
The stands at Selland Arena were full of law enforcement officials from departments in Kings County; Visalia; Santa Monica; Sparks, Nevada; and dozens of other cities from across the state and beyond.
“It’s a good turnout all around,” said Corporal Raymond Dias, with the Hanford Police Department. “We’re here to show support to the community.”
Dias said that while officers are aware “24/7” of the dangers involved while on the job, “it does hit a little bit harder when something actually does happen.”
Following the services at the arena, a funeral procession trailed Carrasco’s body to graveside services at Reedley District Cemetery in the slain officer’s hometown. One Fresno police officer estimated that at least 200 vehicles and perhaps as many as 500 would be involved in the procession.
Selma native Erik Hall watched during his lunch break as dozens of motorcycle officers joined the procession.
“This is something that I could never imagine would be happening,” he said. “I was a kid in Selma. Life was so much different back then in the ‘70s. Times have really changed.”
Hall, who said he wanted to attend to “pay respects,” couldn’t make it to the indoor ceremony, but was able to catch some of it online.
Law enforement vehicles file by Selland Arena in Fresno for the funeral of fallen Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. Thursday.
“It’s sad, as most funerals are,” Hall said.
Addressing gun violence during his eulogy, Costa, whose district encompasses parts of Kings, Fresno, Kern and Tulare counties, called for “common sense solutions” to decrease violent shootings, adding that doing so would serve as a tribute to Carrasco.
Costa was one of four eulogists, along with Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni, Carrasco’s cousin, Julio Martinez and Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz, who was visibly emotional during his speech.
“We know that no words can ease the pain of your loss,” Alcaraz said on stage to Karla Alvarez, who is pregnant with Carrasco’s child. “But please know that we stand with you and are here to offer our love and support."
Alvarez is a school resource officer with the Dinuba Police Department. According to a Gofundme campaign set up in her name, she expects their child at the end of this month.
Carrasco was fatally shot on Jan. 31 when a homeowner waved him down while he was on patrol and confronted a suspicious individual at a property on Pine Street.
The individual was later identified as Nathaniel Dixon. Dixon allegedly fired several shots at Carrasco, who was transferred to Community Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.
Dixon is being held in the Fresno County Jail without bail.