The Tachi Yokut Tribe has donated $3 million to the West Hills Community College Foundation, paving the way for creating a Native American studies program at West Hills College Lemoore, the school announced Thursday.

"This endowment signifies a commitment to education, cultural preservation, and community enrichment, demonstrating the power of collaboration between the Tachi Yokut Tribe and West Hills College Lemoore," school officials stated in a release. 

The contribution from the Tachi Yokut Tribe will enable the establishment of a Native American studies program, which will delve into the history, traditions and contemporary issues of Native American communities.

