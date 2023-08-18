The Tachi Yokut Tribe has donated $3 million to the West Hills Community College Foundation, paving the way for creating a Native American studies program at West Hills College Lemoore, the school announced Thursday.
"This endowment signifies a commitment to education, cultural preservation, and community enrichment, demonstrating the power of collaboration between the Tachi Yokut Tribe and West Hills College Lemoore," school officials stated in a release.
The contribution from the Tachi Yokut Tribe will enable the establishment of a Native American studies program, which will delve into the history, traditions and contemporary issues of Native American communities.
This program will provide students with an opportunity to engage with the region's cultural heritage, fostering understanding, respect and awareness, the release stated.
“We are elated to embark on this journey to create a Native American studies program that not only celebrates the heritage of the Tachi Yokut Tribe but also enriches the lives of all our students,” said James Preston, President of West Hills College Lemoore. “This endowment reinforces our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusivity, and we are excited to build bridges between our college and the Native American communities we serve."
"The Tachi Yokut Tribe is honored to contribute to establishing the Native American studies program at West Hills College Lemoore,” said Rojelio Morales, Director of Marketing at Tachi Palace. “We believe that education is a powerful tool for cultural preservation and dialogue. This initiative aligns with our values of community, heritage, and progress. By investing in this program, we hope to inspire future generations and facilitate meaningful exchanges between cultures."
The Native American Studies program will engage students in academic exploration and extend its reach to the wider community through events, seminars and cultural activities.