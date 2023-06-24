APTOPIX South Korea Daily Life
Members of a military band walk through a sunflower field in Paju, South Korea, Friday, June 23, 2023.

 Lee Jin-man/AP

Sunflowers are one of those staples of summer that are immediately recognizable in the garden. I often see them along the roadsides or even as volunteer plants from spilled birdseed feeders.  Whether natural, volunteer, or nursery-grown, the large sunny blooms often find their way into into bouquet bunches at roadside stands and grocery stores. Sunflowers are an easy candidate for beginner cut-flower growers as the seed is large, germinates easily, and the mature plant does well in our typically sunny warm climates.

Which Sunflower to Choose?

There are a large variety of sunflowers to choose from and the type will help determine how much space is needed. Varieties that are single stem will produce one nice medium size flower for cutting and tend to take up less space. Branching sunflowers produce copious amounts of small to medium sized blooms which can be harvested over a longer period, but they take more room in the garden.

