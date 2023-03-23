Work on SR99 has been postponed due to recent storms, according to Caltrans.
A rehabilitation project set to maintain a stretch of SR99 between Selma and Fowler will no longer begin this week, as planned, Caltrans said via release. Due to recent storms, work will now begin the week of April 2 and will complete by early June, rather than the previously-projected mid-May competition time.
Drivers are encouraged to heed detour signs.
The following ramp and lane closures will be in place throughout the project:
Northbound State Route 99:
- The northbound State Route 99 off-ramp to State Route 43/Floral Avenue will be closed. Commercial traffic is encouraged to utilize the Mountain View Avenue exit.
- The Floral Avenue on-ramp to northbound State Route 99 will be closed.
Southbound State Route 99:
- The southbound lanes of State Route 99 between Manning Avenue and Second Street will be reduced from three lanes to two lanes.
- After completion of the work on the aforementioned on- and off-ramps, the ramps will be re-opened, and the following ramps will be closed:
- Northbound State Route 99 to Second Street off-ramp
- Northbound State Route 43 on-ramp to northbound State Route 99
Dates and closures are tentative and may continue for longer periods of time if necessary, due to delays caused by weather or uncontrollable events that may occur during construction.