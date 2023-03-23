selma fowler project
Contributed

Work on SR99 has been postponed due to recent storms, according to Caltrans.

A rehabilitation project set to maintain a stretch of SR99 between Selma and Fowler will no longer begin this week, as planned, Caltrans said via release. Due to recent storms, work will now begin the week of April 2 and will complete by early June, rather than the previously-projected mid-May competition time.

Drivers are encouraged to heed detour signs.

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

