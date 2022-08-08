Zachary Paul Armando Duarte of Selma, Calif., has successfully completed cadet training at the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Academy, according to a release from authorities.
He is assigned to duty at the CHP’s Humboldt Area office. Officer Duarte graduated from Selma High School in 2010. Prior to attending the CHP Academy, he served 10 years in the United States Air Force attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant.
At the CHP Academy, cadet training starts with nobility in policing, leadership, professionalism and ethics and cultural diversity. Cadets receive instruction on mental illness response and crisis intervention techniques. The training covers vehicle patrol, crash investigation, first aid and the apprehension of suspected violators, including drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs.