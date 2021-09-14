It was a busy week for the Selma City Council.
The Council held three meetings last week. Two were held on Tuesday, Sept. 7 with a special meeting on Friday, Sept. 10.
Two action items were heard in the Friday morning meeting. RRM Design was selected to do the design and engineering for the new Rockwell Pond Park project at a cost of $727,500.
The vote to approve was unanimous. In addition, the concept of adding a Deputy City Manager to the City staff was approved by a 4-1 vote with Mayor Scott Robertson casting the no vote.
According to the staff report, during the design, there will be opportunities for the community to provide input as well as a presentation and review at a City Council meeting. Following the design phase, the request for proposals will be opened up for the construction of the park.
The first item on the Friday agenda was a workshop on a financial update for the city. Areas covered included debt management, a pension obligation bond, using American Rescue Plan Act funds, and project funding and a budget for the Rockwell Pond Park.
During the discussion, Assistant City Manager Isaac Moreno revealed that the budget shortfall for the park project is between $6.5 and $7.5 million dollars.
Funding sources include $4.4 million from the Prop 68 Grant, $752,499 from impact fees, just over $1 million from home from fees for new homes, $221,000 from the fund 456, $1.394 from Street funds, $583,000 from the CMAQ grant utility bridge fund and another $30,000 from the measure S for camera fund. That's a total of just over $8.4 million dollars.
Comments were made by developers Oscar Tootellian and Dwight Nelson. Tootellian is proposing a shopping center just west of Walmart and near the park project.
The project timeline shows construction bids and awarding the contract in December of 2022. Construction is expected to begin in March 2023 with completion in March 2024.
Other priorities in the city include a sewer project and a new fire station.
